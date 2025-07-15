Japan won the East Asian Cup 205 title as they defeated South Korea by a margin of 1-0 in the last encounter of the campaign. Both South Korea and Japan won two matches before with comfortable wins over China and Hong Kong. The last match between Japan and South Korea ended up being a virtual final. Japan edged past South Korea by a single goal as Rya Germain scored a goal early in the game and the defending champions were able to hold the lead till in the end. This is the second consecutive EAFF E-1 title for Japan after 2022. China 1-0 Hong Kong, EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2025: Huang Zhengwei's Scores to Help Dejan Djurdjevic and Co Finish Third With Solitary Victory.

Japan Wins EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2025

