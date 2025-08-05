Without a win in their last three league matches, Santos FC took on Juventude at home in the Brazilian Serie A 2025, in hopes of returning to winning ways. The Santos vs Juventus match had both teams looking to break the deadlock, which Santos FC achieved thanks to a goal from star Neymar Jr in the 37th minute. Alvaro Barreal quickly ensured a two-goal lead for Santos in front of home fans in the 40th minute. Wilker Angel managed to bring Juventude back in the competition and scored the opener for his side on the brink of the first-half break. Neymar Jr got himself on the score sheet for the second time, converting a penalty in the 80th minute, handing Santos a two-goal advantage again. Eventually, Santos FC managed to secure all three points and have now moved two places above the relegation zone. Sport 2-2 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Gustavo Caballero and Joan Othavio Basso Find Net Each As Neymar Jr and Co Salvage Draw.

Santos FC Secures All Three Points

O SANTOS VENCE O JUVENTUDE NO MORUMBIS! ⚪️⚫️ Vitória por 3 a 1, com gols de Neymar (2) e Barreal garante 3 pontos jogando ao lado da torcida santista na capital! pic.twitter.com/21iQnOJatv — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 5, 2025

