In a thrilling contest in Brazilian Serie A 2025, Sport hosted Santos at Ilha do Retiro, which saw Neymar Jr's club come out with a 2-2 draw, and move themselves out of the relegation zone in the standings. Derik Lacerda gave the home side Sport a 1-0 lead as early as the fourth minute, after which the first half saw both teams fight for the ball. Tomas Rincon received a red card on the brink of the first-half whistle, reducing Santos to 10 men. A mistake by Gustavo Caballero gave Sport a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute. However, Gabriel Bontempo led the Sanstos FC fightback, scoring a goal in the 79th minute, after which Joan Othavio Basso slammed the equaliser for the visitors, ensuring both teams shared one point each. This draw means Neymar Jr and Co have risen to 17th place in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 points table. Neymar Jr Spotted Arguing With Fans After Santos vs Internacional Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match, As Alvinegro Enter Relegation Zone Following 1-2 Loss (Watch Video).

Santos Manages A Draw

Final de jogo na Ilha do Retiro. pic.twitter.com/Fyz8786pm2 — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 26, 2025

