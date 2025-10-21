Santos FC dealt with another defeat in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025. This one comes at home, at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. Santos FC lost the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match 0-1 against Esporte Clube Vitoria. In the 41st minute of the match, Matheus converted a penalty to give Vitoria a lead in the first half itself; this ended up being the only goal of the match. Following this defeat, Santos find themselves in a more difficult stage in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 points table, currently struggling at the 16th spot with 31 points in 28 games. Vitoria have the same points from 29 matches, but are in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with a worse goal difference than Santos. The hosts played this match with star player Neymar Jr absent. Santos 3-1 Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025: Ze Rafael, Alvaro Barreal, Benjamin Rollheiser Score Goals Each As Neymar Jr-Less Peixe Notch Win.

Vitoria Beat Santos:

Final de #SANxVIT. O Santos perde por 1 a 0. pic.twitter.com/CjERR1iSev — Santos FC (@SantosFC) October 21, 2025

