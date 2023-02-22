Lionel Messi came up with a classy response to Rafael Nadal after the tennis star endorsed him to win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 award. Nadal, a day ago, took to his Instagram story to write, "An honour to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the Year… but… this year… Let’s go @LeoMessi you deserve it." Messi did not waste much time and responded to Nadal, writing, "Having such a great athlete like you post this about me has left me speechless." He further wrote, "Thank you very much @RafaelNadal, you also deserve everything for the way that you compete each time you enter the court. You are a champion, and we have a lot of competition here, eh? Really [all the nominees] deserve it this year!!!” It is indeed heartwarming to see such mutual respect between two greats in their respective sports. Rafael Nadal Wants Lionel Messi to Win Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award After Both Feature in Nomination List for Top Prize.

Lionel Messi Responds to Rafael Nadal

Leo Messi’s response to Rafa Nadal: “For an athlete of your size to say this about me leaves me speechless. Thank you very much….you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the court. You're a winner, we still have a lot of competition out… https://t.co/sAMhV240sb pic.twitter.com/Hsiln92qZY

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)