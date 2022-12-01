Sreenidi Deccan will play Mohammedan FC on Thursday, December 01 in a 2022-23 I-League match. Mohammedan SC is standing sixth in the points table, while Sreenidi Deccan FC is currently in third. The match will be played at the Deccan Arena, Telangana, Hyderabad and is slated to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

