The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia women's national cricket team in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30. The IND-W vs AUS-W match will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and has a start time of 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Hence, fans can watch the IND-W vs AUS-W match live on its channels. But is the India Women vs Australia Women live telecast available on DD Sports? Yes, fans can watch the IND-W vs AUS-W live telecast on the DD Sports as well, but on DD Free Dish. The India Women vs Australia Women live telecast, however, will not be available on Doordarshan National TV channel. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Preview: Unbeaten Australia Eye Final Berth Against In-Form India Amid Weather Concern.

India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

