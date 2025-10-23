India and Australia face each other again in the second match of a three-game IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series on Thursday, October 22. Australia have won the first ODI, and are leading the series 1-0. The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and fans can watch India vs Australia live telecast of the 2nd ODI on its channels. The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish users. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch IND vs AUS live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Adelaide Oval.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 Live Details

Re-energised and ready for Adelaide! 💪 Time to level the series. ⚔️#AUSvIND 2nd ODI 👉 THURSDAY, 23rd OCT, 8 AM onwards pic.twitter.com/n1JrAuXaMe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 22, 2025

