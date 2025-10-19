The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the England Women's National Cricket Team in a crucial match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has a start time of 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W live telecast on its channels. But is the India Women vs England Women live telecast available on DD Sports? Yes, fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W live telecast on DD Sports as well, but on DD Free Dish. IND-W vs ENG-W live telecast however, will not be available on Doordarshan National TV channel. India Women vs England Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Indore Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on DD Sports

