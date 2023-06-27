Sunil Chhetri steps up in the most crucial game for India in the SAFF Championship 2023 group stages as he scores a stunning side-volley from a corner kick to hand India crucial lead just ahead of the half-time break. India played decent football with intense press to trouble Kuwait but failed to open the deadlock. This time Chhetri again turns up as the key to unlock Kuwait defence.

Sunil Chhetri Goal Video

#SAFFChampionship2023 #INDvKUW Sunil Chhetri scores for the third match running in Bengaluru! Unreal ability to score from corner situations pic.twitter.com/DAhmJth9tc — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)