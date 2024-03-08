Inter Miami entered the match as favourites topping the Eastern Conference table in the Major League Soccer 2024 season. But the Herons were stunned by a brace from Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg. Nashville was leading till 50 minutes, but another masterclass performance by former Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets earned Inter Miami side an important away draw in the CONCACAF 2024 Round of 16 match. Messi scored a goal in the 50th minute of the match with Suarez providing the assist. The Uruguay international was on the score sheet when he finished off a brilliant pass by Busquets. Messi now has four goals in as many goals. The second leg of the fixture will be played on March 14 at Chase Stadium. UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool Routs Sparta Praha 5-1; AS Roma, AC Milan, Marseille Win; Bayer Leverkusen Escapes With Draw.

Nashville SC 2-2 Inter Miami Highlights

