Coming off wins under their belt, Inter Miami visited Toronto and took on the hosts, Toronto FC, in a Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match, which unexpectedly ended in a 1-1 draw, as both clubs shared points. The deadlock was broken as late as the 45th minute, with Tadeo Allende providing Inter Miami with the goal. However, Toronto FC found the equaliser in the 60th minute, as Dorde Mihailovic found the back of the net. Both teams tried hard to score a winner, but the MLS 2025 matches ended in a draw, where both clubs had to split points. Inter Miami drops to fourth, while Toronto FC remains at 12th place in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table. Lionel Messi Led Argentina National Football Team To Face Australia in Kochi in November 2025.

Inter Miami Share Points

Final del partido en Toronto. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zPLPuxUe6x — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 27, 2025

Watch Goal Video Highlights

