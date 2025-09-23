Mumbai, September 23: Football fans in Kerala are in for a historic treat as Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad are set to play in Kochi this November. The highly anticipated international friendly will see Argentina face Australia, according to officials, with the match likely scheduled between November 15 and 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. While speculation had been rife in recent weeks about Argentina’s opponent and the logistics of the high-profile game, clarity has now emerged. Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday.

“It will be Australia who will be playing against the Messi-led Argentinean national side,” an official attached to Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman’s office confirmed to IANS.

The official added that they have no word about the visit of an Argentinean football representative on Tuesday, though the minister himself had official engagements in Kochi. Preparations for the match have already begun in earnest.

Just last week, a senior security officer from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited Kochi, inspecting the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and reviewing its readiness to host a global football spectacle. Security arrangements are expected to be of the highest order, given Messi's stature and the significance of hosting the reigning world champions.

The clash promises to be a thrilling contest. Australia, currently ranked 25th in the FIFA standings, is enjoying an impressive run of form. Remarkably, since the second half of 2024, they have remained unbeaten across 18 matches, underlining the scale of the challenge awaiting Argentina. For fans, however, the spotlight will firmly remain on Messi, whose presence in Kochi is set to elevate Kerala’s football fervor to unprecedented heights.

Kerala, known for its passionate football culture, has long celebrated Argentina and Brazil with near-religious fervor during World Cups. Streets adorned with giant flags and cut-outs reflect the state’s deep love for the game. With tickets expected to be in high demand, the November fixture is shaping up to be one of the most memorable sporting events staged in India.

