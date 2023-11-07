Nicolas Jackson led the way with a hat-trick as Chelsea defeated nine-man Tottenham Hotspur in a frantic Premier League 2023-24 match on November 7. The match started on a good note for the hosts who went ahead through Dejan Kulusevski's goal in the sixth minute. Chelsea then equalised through a penalty from Cole Palmer when Christian Romero was sent off for a challenge on Enzo Fernandez. Spurs went on to be reduced to nine men when Destiny Udogie picked up his second yellow card of the match in the 55th minute. Jackson's goals in the 75th, 90+4 and 90+7 minutes saw Chelsea through. This game also marked a memorable return for Mauricio Pochettino to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with the Chelsea boss coming out on top eventually. Liverpool 1–1 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Luis Diaz Appeals for Release of His Kidnapped Father After Scoring for Reds.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Result

Chelsea end Spurs' unbeaten start to the season 😤#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/f1L63uuxci — Premier League (@premierleague) November 6, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Goal Video Highlights

