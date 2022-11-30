Tunisia and France take on each other in one of the last matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D. The defending champions are already through to the last 16 with two consecutive wins in their first two matches and have been in sensational form in the competition. Tunisia on the other hand, sit at the bottom of Group D and are all but out of the competition with just one point from two matches. It would be a tough ask for them as they are up against a side who have been unstoppable in the competition. But as this tournament, as shown, no result can be ruled out. So stay tuned to find out! Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of TUN vs FRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

Tunisia's Goal Ruled Out:

Tunisia have the ball in the back of the net but it's ruled out for offside. #TUN | #FRA | #FIFAWorldCup— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 30, 2022

Check Starting XI of Both Teams:

𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 changes for France 🇫🇷 ❌ Mbappe ❌ Griezmann ❌ Giroud 🆚 Team news to face Tunisia#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/aWbxf8578o — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)