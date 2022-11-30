Robert Lewandowski lauded Lionel Messi ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Argentina on Thursday, December 1. Lewandowski, speaking to FIFA ahead of the crucial Group C match, said, "If you play against Argentina, one always thinks it is Lionel Messi, who is a legend of football, who is still playing and is still brilliant." Both Poland and Argentina are placed strongly to make it to the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Close to Agreeing Lucrative Deal With Saudi Arabia Club Al Nassr

Robert Lewandowski Shares his Take on Lionel Messi:

