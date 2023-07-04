India has successfully defended the SAFF Champions title as they have clinched win in the 2023 edition by defeating Kuwait 5-4 on Penalties in the final. This is India's third successive win in a tournament, and they extend their unbeaten run further after winning titles in Tri Nation Series and Intercontinental Cup. Indian Football fans have loved their team and their performance ahead of the Asian Cup and celebrate the ninth SAFF title reacting on twitter. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As Indian Football Team Wins SAFF Championship 2023 At Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru (Watch Video).
Well Done
And like that, we are #SAFFChampions for the 9th time! ⚽⚽⚽
Well done #TeamIndia #SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball #Champions https://t.co/j3PeBKnApk
— Priyanshu ⚽🏏💻 (@priyanshupande) July 4, 2023
King of SAFF
The king of South Asian Football Federation🇮🇳💙#Indianfootball #BlueTigers #BackTheBlue #SAFFChampionship2023 https://t.co/fx2RslNe37
— AMIT KUMAR PAUL🇮🇳 (@Amit_kumarpaul) July 4, 2023
Champions!!
CHAMPIONS 💙 #IndianFootball https://t.co/tDfqEBSjcS pic.twitter.com/DU0KT1Yef5
— ROCKY (@Rocky23697) July 4, 2023
Fans Congratulate
Congratulations 🖤🖤🖤🖤#IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2023 #SunilChhetri 🖤🖤 https://t.co/SX1l6eD2rt
— Durgesh prajapati (@Durgesh22299195) July 4, 2023
For the 9th Time
#IndianFootball has done it for 9th time .Wins the #SAFFChampionship2023 against @KuwaitFA .
Congratulations to all team members, support staff and fans.#Twitter#BreakingNews #sports #TrendingNews #IndianFootball @IndianFootball @chetrisunil11 @labheshghosh @yashwantbhilai https://t.co/lYZZRXQ3uO
— Dr.Anmol Nayak (@_anmol_speaks_) July 4, 2023
Fans Celebrate
India winnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn. 🔥💥🕉️👏
India win the #SAFFChampionship2023 .
Yasssss!#KUWIND #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/ADuGPSeADF
— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) July 4, 2023
