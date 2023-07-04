India has successfully defended the SAFF Champions title as they have clinched win in the 2023 edition by defeating Kuwait 5-4 on Penalties in the final. This is India's third successive win in a tournament, and they extend their unbeaten run further after winning titles in Tri Nation Series and Intercontinental Cup. Indian Football fans have loved their team and their performance ahead of the Asian Cup and celebrate the ninth SAFF title reacting on twitter. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As Indian Football Team Wins SAFF Championship 2023 At Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Well Done

King of SAFF

Champions!!

Fans Congratulate

For the 9th Time

Fans Celebrate

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)