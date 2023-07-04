Indian Football Team won their second consecutive tournament as this time they have won the SAFF Championship 2023 by defeating Kuwait in the final and securing a memorable victory in penalties. Immediately after the win the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru started singing 'Maa Tujhe Salam' and ' Vande Mataram' to celebrate the iconic win of the Indian Football Team. India Win SAFF Championship 2023, Beat Kuwait 5-4 On Penalties.

Fans Sing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and 'Vande Mataram'

Fans Celebrate The Victory With 'Vande Mataram'

