England tightened their grip on top of Group C after thrashing North Macedonia 7-0 in a game that saw a flurry of goals. For England, Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick followed by goals from captain Harry Kane and Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford. Argentina 2-0 Indonesia, International Friendly Match 2023: Albiceleste Cruise to Comfortable Victory Despite Lionel Messi's Absence.

England Beat North Macedonia 7-0

Bukayo Saka ⚽⚽⚽ Harry Kane ⚽⚽ Marcus Rashford ⚽ Kalvin Phillips ⚽ FULL-TIME! England 7-0 North Macedonia ⏱️ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 19, 2023

