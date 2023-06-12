Uruguay won the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023 title with a 1-0 victory over Italy in the final. After a goalless first half and when the match was heading towards the 90-minute mark, Luciano Rodrigues scored an 86th-minute goal which eventually turned out to be the winner. Meanwhile, Israel beat South Korea 3-1 to finish in third place. When Is Ballon d’Or 2023? Know Date, Venue and Details Of Football Awards Event.

Uruguay Beat Italy

