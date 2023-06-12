The 2022-23 season in European football ha finally come to an end with Manchester City winning the UEFA Champions League. They have clinched the treble for the first time as they have won the Premier League and the FA Cup previously. Arsenal also had a great season but finished up as the runners of the Premier League. Sevilla won the Europa League title while the Europa Conference League title went to West Ham. Napoli ended along drought by winning the Serie A. Bayern Munich kept hold of the Bundesliga title while the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid won the LaLiga and Copa del Rey title respectively. PSG retained their Ligue 1 title. Now with the season having ended and Argentina as the FIFA World Cup Champions, fans are eager to know who the winner of the next Ballon d'Or award will be. Fore more details on the Ballon d'Or 2022-23 award, scroll down. Pep Guardiola List of Trophies: A Look at All 35 Titles Won by Legendary Spanish Manager So Far After Manchester City's UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Victory.

The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by the French football magazine France Football since 1956. The Ballon d’Or award is given to the male player who has performed exceptionally in the previous calendar year. The winner of the Ballon d’Or is selected by a voting system involving coaches, captains of the national teams, and football journalists. Karim Benzema won the last Ballon d'Or with his exceptional performance which helped Real Madrid win the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season. In 2023, the Ballon d’Or will be heading into the 67th edition of the ceremony. This is the second time the results will be given based on the season instead of the yearly performance.

When and Where Will Ballon d’Or 2023 Ceremony Be Held?

Ballon d'Or 2023 awards will take place on October 30, Monday at a grand gala in Paris.

When Will Be the Nominees For the Ballon d’Or 2023 Ceremony be Announced?

The announcement of the nominees for various award categories, including the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, the Kopa award for the best young player, and the Yashin award for the best goalkeeper, will be made on September 6, Thursday. Goodbye Greats! European Football to Be Without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo After Argentine Star's Move to Inter Miami.

Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland is the favourite to win the award as he helped the English club to win their first treble in history. He can be contested by one of his teammates Julian Alvarez who although didn't have a big role to play for Manchester City's treble win, did play a big part in Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory. Lionel Messi also his fair share of chance after winning the FIFA World Cup and Ligue 1 victory with PSG.

