Lamine Yamal has sparked controversy after he recently celebrated his 18th birthday by throwing a lavish, mafia-themed party. But it was also known from reports that he invited some dwarves as part of the entertainment and it has sparked the controversy. ADEE (Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias), slammed the whole thing and filed a formal complaint and now a legal threat hangs around Yamal's head along with public backlash. Amid this, a viral video emerged where dwarves were spotted arriving at Lamine Yamal's party. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Reacts After Rakai Twitch Streamer Says Lamine Yamal Better Than CR7, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Dwarves Arriving at Lamine Yamal's 18th Birthday Party

New footage of the 'party dwarves' paid to attend Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday has emerged 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YJmlXaGhQV — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)