Lamine Yamal has been recently in headlines after having a sensational season with Barcelona. Yamal has won the domestic double with Barcelona, made to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League and also ended up as runner-up in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final. His talent has made everyone believe, he is the next big thing in football. Amid this, superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr who recently appeared on streamer Rakai's Twitch channel, made comments that quickly went viral online. When the streamer asked him if Lamine Yamal is better than his father, the son of the Portuguese star was prompt on his response. Cristiano Jr opined "Lamine Yamal is better now, okay, but he hasn’t won anything yet." It was a comment big enough to spark debates online and went viral in no time. Cristiano Ronaldo Greets Al-Nassr's New Head Coach Jorge Jesus With A 'Welcome Mr Jesus' Instagram Story.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's Response to Rakai Twitch Streamer Goes Viral

Rakai just told Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr, that Lamine Yamal is a better football player than his dad 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r0rb6wOssW — StreamsEra (@StreamersEra) July 14, 2025

