Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr attained a comfortable victory over Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, December 26. Ronaldo went on to score a brace and helped his team to get through. He also became the top goalscorer of the year 2023. Ronaldo has now scored 53 goals in 2023 surpassing Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share his feelings post the match against Al-Ittihad in which he mentioned,"Important win! 💪 We’re not stopping! 👊🏽" Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Goalscorer in 2023, Surpasses Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane During Al-Nassr’s 5-2 Win Over Al-Ittihad.

Have a look at the social media post by Cristiano Ronaldo

