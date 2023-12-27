Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another record as he becomes the top scorer for the year 2023. Ronaldo has now scored 53 goals in 2023 and has surpassed Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland as the top goalscorer. Ronaldo scored his 53rd goal on Tuesday, December 26 in the match against Al-Ittihad. In the 5-2 win over Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo scored a brace. He now has a total of 872 career goals. ‘Best Caption Wins’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Bursting Out Into Laughter With Conor McGregor at Day of Reckoning Boxing Event in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo 53 Goals in 2023

The Record's GOAT 🐐 He's done it ✅ AlNassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today 🔥👑 He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each 👏 pic.twitter.com/AbpoQHo5IA — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 26, 2023

