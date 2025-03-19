West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the picture of an Argentina jersey on social media and revealed that the jersey is signed and gifted to her by none other than Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. She also admitted her passion for football and also called the signed jersey she received from Messi as a symbol of the unbreakable bond between Bengal and football. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reveals Receiving Argentina Jersey Signed By Lionel Messi

Football is a passion that runs through my veins, much like every person in Bengal who has ever kicked a ball on the 'para' fields. Today, that passion found a special place as I received a jersey signed by none other than Lionel Messi. The love for football binds us all, and… pic.twitter.com/ykWGarhAfG — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 19, 2025

