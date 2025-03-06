Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were part of many epic battles, clashes, and high voltage fixtures when both stars were playing in Europe. Two of the biggest clubs in football – Real Madrid and FC Barcelona had two of the biggest stars in their prime representing them, spicing up the already intense rivalry. Fans have enjoyed Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry over the years when both stars were playing in Europe. But the football icons could clash once again as rumours in the USA suggests that LA Galaxy is pondering move for Ronaldo once his contract expires. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Lionel Messi’s addition elevated Inter Miami’s status in the MLS (Major League Soccer). The side won two titles with Messi and also last season the Florida-based team made it into the post season games. Messi’s impact impacted whole MLS with right from the ticket sales to fan following and commercial deals. The MLS is now just behind EPL (English Premier League) in terms of viewership surpassing many other leagues in the world. Even Messi’s addition brought in some other superstars to the league.

Report on Possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi MLS Showdown

As per the report from NBC, LA Galaxy is ready with a Messi-like offer for Ronaldo luring him to the MLS. The side is looking to add Ronaldo in the squad in June 2025 after the Portuguese superstar’s contract expires with Al-Nassr side. His addition already impacted the Saudi Pro League with the Al-Nassr club from the middle-east gaining popularity and also improving overall viewership of the league. Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For His Al-Nassr Teammates After Missing Out On Place in Travelling Squad For AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 Clash Against Esteghlal Due to Injury (See Post).

While Messi brought in his ‘flavour’ of football to the MLS, Ronaldo could be an interesting addition to the US based league. Adding him to the LA Galaxy squad, also a possibility of watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once again on a field at a same time could sky rocket the status of the MLS.

