After qualifying for the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to give his reaction on the win over Al-Feiha. Ronaldo posted a photo of him celebrating and captioned the photo as, "What a night! We’re through to the next stage, thank you all for the support! 👊" Al-Nassr maintained a clean sheet in the second leg as well. The crowd was also very supportive as it was the home game and Al-Nassr moved to the next stage. Al-Nassr 2–0 Al-Feiha, AFC Champions League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio Score To Secure Quarter-Final Spot for Their Side.

See Post Here

What a night! We’re through to the next stage, thank you all for the support! 👊 pic.twitter.com/8jZOZRSA4z— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 21, 2024

