Lionel Messi paid a heartfelt tribute to long-time teammate and Spanish defender Jordi Alba after the latter announced his retirement. Jordi Alba took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video where he said he would retire from football at the end of the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) season. Lionel Messi, who has played a lot with Jordi Alba starting from their time together at Barcelona, took to that Instagram post and wrote a comment in Spanish, which, when translated to English, read, "Thanks to you, Jordi. I'm going to miss you so much. After so much together, it's going to be weird to look to the left and not see you there... Crazy how much assists you gave me all these years.. Who's gonna give me back passes now???" Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were part of one of Barcelona's best teams and the duo won one UEFA Champions League title and the La Liga five times, among others.

