Lionel Messi was over the moon and why would not he be! The Argentina star has been living the best time of this life when it came to international football since winning the World Cup last year. And on Wednesday, Messi reached another milestone, scoring his 100th goal for Argentina. The PSG star also hit a hat-trick in the match, which saw Argentina defeat Curacao 7-0. Taking to social media after the game, Messi shared pictures of himself and his teammates celebrating with the World Cup trophy and wrote, "What a nice way to close these dates, impressive today all the people in Santiago del Estero. I wish we can continue to share together many moments like these and that this craziness never ends!!!" Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Argentina, Reaches Milestone During Friendly Against Curacao (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Reacts After Netting 100th Goal for Argentina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

