Lionel Messi was on the score sheet yet again as Argentina demolished Curacao 7-0 in an international friendly on Tuesday. En route to their 7 goals, we also saw the Argentine footballer set a new landmark as his hat-trick helped him cross the 100-goal mark in international football for Argentina. Now, this was the second game in a row that Messi had crossed a major milestone in his decorative career after touching the 800-goal mark for his country and club after a 2-0 win over visitors, Panama, on last Thursday. Here is the video of him scoring his 100th goal for Argentina. Lionel Messi Scores Hat-trick As Argentina Thump Curacao 7–0 in International Friendly.

Lionel Messi scores his 100th goal for Argentina

🎥 Lionel Messi scores his 100th goal for Argentina pic.twitter.com/fv0mBc4nc8 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) March 29, 2023

