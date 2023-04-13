Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Rudi Garcia after the latter was sacked as Al-Nassr head coach. The French coach was at the helm of affairs at the club when Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian side in a sensational move in the winter transfer window. Taking to Instagram stories, Ronaldo shared a picture of him and Garcia where he wrote, "Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for your future." There have been reports that have done the rounds claiming that Ronaldo was not happy with Garcia at Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Part Ways With Head Coach Rudi Garcia, Dinko Jelicic Given Charge of First Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Message for Rudi Garcia

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Rudi Garcia good luck ♥️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RZE25n0bAV — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) April 13, 2023

Ronaldo's Instagram Story

Ronaldo's Instagram story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)