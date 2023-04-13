Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have parted ways with head coach Rudi Garcia. The announcement was made on the club's social media, which read, "AlNassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months." Al-Nassr's U19 head coach Dinki Jelicic has been handed the charge of the first team. This comes after reports of an alleged rift between Garcia and star player Ronaldo went viral. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Engages In Heated Conversation With Opposition Players After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr Part Ways with Rudi Garcia

AlNassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months. pic.twitter.com/6wx6p68f6N — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 13, 2023

Dinko Jelicic Named New Head Coach

We can announce that our U19 coach, Mr. Dinko Jelicic will be the new head coach for the first team. Good luck, Mr. Dinko 💛 pic.twitter.com/ty52cRSwDT — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 13, 2023

