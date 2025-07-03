Liverpool and Portugal national football team forward Diogo Jota died after a tragic car accident on Thursday. The horrific incident occurred on the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora. Jota, 28, had been travelling in a car with his brother Andre, 26, when their vehicle went off the road. The tragedy comes days after the Liverpool star married his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso. After Diogo Jota's sudden death, fans across the globe pay tribute to the 28-year-old on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool and Portugal Star Passes Away at 28 Due to Horrific Car Accident.

‘You Will Always Be Remembered in Our Hearts'

You'll Never Walk Alone, Diogo Jota

Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota

A Fan Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota

Football Fans Devastated After Diogo Jota's Death

Sad Day for Football Fans

