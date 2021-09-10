Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and other Indian sports personalities took to Twitter to wish fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on Friday.

Check out some of their posts below:

See Sachin's video here:

On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, offering flowers to Lord Ganesha and all the other Gods & Goddesses, under Aai’s guidance. 😇 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!🙏🏻 Happy #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/11DkcxJGMR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 10, 2021

Take a look at Sehwag's wish:

Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namah Shree Siddhi Vinayak Namo Namah Ashtavinayak Namo Namah Ganapati Bappa Moraya । विघ्नाहर्ता श्री गणेश सभी के जीवन में ख़ुशियों की नई शुरुआत करें । गणपति बप्पा मौर्या pic.twitter.com/5x0SDmjipX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 10, 2021

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Wishing everyone a very happy #GaneshChaturthi 🙌🏽 May Bappa bless us all 💫 Please stay safe 😇 Ganapati Bappa.. Moryaaa🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bNZZeeyhYO — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 10, 2021

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from Ishant Sharma:

Wishing everyone a very happy #GaneshChaturthi! May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh make your life blissful and happy. Ganpati Bappa Morya!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CB42fr2XKI — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 10, 2021

A wish from Saina Nehwal:

And VVS Laxman as well:

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/HpKgitRgWH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 10, 2021

See PR Sreejesh's post:

Happy Vinayaga chaturthi 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/w5ZneAWqJk — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) September 10, 2021

