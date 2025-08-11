The suspense surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's availability in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remains a conversation that has hooked cricket fans since the completion of this year's edition. Dhoni is yet to unveil his card, but he did respond to his future IPL plans with CSK during a public event. While answering a question from the host on stage, Dhoni opened up that he has time until December to decide his IPL 2026 plans, amidst which a fan shouted and urged the cricketer to turn up for CSK. Dhoni brought his jovial side, reiterating that his knees remain a concern, in a fun reply, mentioning "Ghutne mein joh dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega" (who will take care of knees that hurt), which left the crowd in splits. Dhoni made a return to cricket in IPL 2025 after undergoing successful knee surgery. Check out Dhoni's video below. MS Dhoni Calls Virat Kohli the ‘Ultimate Entertainment Package’, Says ‘He Is a Good Singer, Good Dancer, He Is Good in Mimicry’ (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni's Response Leaves Crowd In Splits

Fans shouting u have to play sir MS Dhoni : Who will take care of knee pain and smile 😃 pic.twitter.com/v1Msz9yval — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) August 10, 2025

