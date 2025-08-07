MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's bond is not unknown to cricket fans, with the two Indian greats having made countless memories on the cricket field. In an interview, MS Dhoni called Virat Kohli the 'ultimate entertainment package' while praising the latter's singing, dancing, as well as mimicry skills. The CSK legend was asked about Virat Kohli by the anchor during an interaction when he said, "He is a good singer, he is a good dancer, he is good in mimicry." The anchor responded and said, "the ultimate entertainment package", and MS Dhoni agreed at once, stating, "I would say so. If he is in the mood, he is very, very entertaining." MS Dhoni Visits Maa Dewri Temple in Ranchi Along With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva, Videos Go Viral.

MS Dhoni Says Virat Kohli the 'Ultimate Entertainment Package'

Looks like everyone’s a fan of Kohli’s mimicry in the dressing room....everyone has a story about it. pic.twitter.com/FSMySgRRlR — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) August 6, 2025

