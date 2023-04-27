It is hard to control the emotions and react rationally after a tough loss in a very important and even an athlete like Giannis Antetokounmpo is no different. After a reporter asked him whether he would consider this season a failure as Milwaukee Bucks' conceded a Eastern Conference play-off first round defeat to Miami Bucks, Antetokounmpo retaliated and lashed out on the reporter. He said angrily, "Oh my god. You asked me the same question last year, Eric. Okay, do you get a promotion every year? No. So every year your work is a failure - yes or no?" The response was pretty long and the Greek star made sure the reporter is put in place.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Lashes Out At Reporter

Giannis didn't like @eric_nehm's question about whether the season was a failure and went long in his answer pic.twitter.com/1gZkuf7vkC — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 27, 2023

