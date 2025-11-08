In a riveting clash, the Denver Nuggets went up against the Golden State Warriors in a West Group C NBA Cup 2025 match. Nikola Dokic led the charge for the Nuggets, scoring 28 points, well-supported by Jamal Murray (23), to help their side claim a 129-104 win over the Warriors. This was the Nuggets' maiden win in the NBA Cup 2025 after losing their opener. The first two quarters were dominated by the Nuggets, who managed a substantial lead at halftime. The Warriors did manage to make a comeback in the final quarter; however, the gap proved too much for the Stephen Curry-less side, who suffered a loss in their competition opener, while the Nuggets remained in third spot. Golden State Warriors Beat Phoenix Suns In NBA 2025-26; Stephen Curry Leads Charge With 28 Points As Warriors Remains Undefeated At Home.

Denver Nuggets Win

