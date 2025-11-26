A 16-year-old national-level basketball player, Hardik Rathi, tragically died during practice in Haryana’s Rohtak after a basketball pole collapsed on him. The incident occurred at a court in Lakhan Majra, where the pole, reportedly not fixed properly, fell forward as Hardik held onto the rim while practising a dunk. The shocking video shows the teenager executing the move when the pole uprooted and crashed onto his chest. His friends rushed to pull him out and took him for help, but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack: 50-Year-Old Individual Named Ahmer Khan Suffers Shocking Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket in Meerut.

Basketball Player Dies After Pole Falls Mid-Dunk Attempt in Haryana's Rohtak

In this country, if you are not playing cricket, you are on your own. The infrastructure in non-cricketing sports is a killing agent. You are plain lucky if you survive. A young, talented life lost in Basketball court in Rohtak Haryana. Rest in peace, Hardik Rathi 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Uqc6FmRuVo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

