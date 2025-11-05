The Oklahoma City Thunder have defeated the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The NBA 2025-26 match ended 107-126, as the hosts tasted a loss. Following the win, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the top spot of the NBA 2025-26 Western Conference points table. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred in the game for the visitors, bagging 30 points. Isaiah Joe also grabbed 22 points. James Harden stood strong for the hosts with 25 points. Golden State Warriors Beat Phoenix Suns In NBA 2025-26; Stephen Curry Leads Charge With 28 Points As Warriors Remains Undefeated At Home.

LA Clippers 107-126 Oklahoma City Thunder

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OKC Thunder). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)