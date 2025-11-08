Canada's 19-year-old Oliver Rioux created history when the 7-foot-9-inch player featured for the Florida Gators in their NCAA men's Division 1 match against the North Florida Ospreys to become the tallest-ever college basketball player in history. Rioux entered the court with 2:09 minutes left in the ASUN Conference match, which ended with the Gators winning 106-64 over the Ospreys. Interestingly, Rioux did not even touch the ball during his time on the court, with North Florida keeping the ball away from the 7-foot-9-inch player's grasp. Denver Nuggets Beat Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup 2025; Nikola Jokic Stars As Stephen Curry-Less Warriors Suffer Defeat In Competition Opener.

Oliver Rioux Creates College Basketball History

NEW: 7-foot-9 Florida college basketball player Olivier Rioux becomes the tallest college basketball player in history by entering the Gators' game on Thursday. Rioux entered the game for the Florida Gators' 104-64 win over North Florida. The previous record was held by… pic.twitter.com/1FxIANSq7d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

