India continue their good performance in the ongoing Asian Athletic Championship 2025 as they secure their third gold medal of the campaign. Avinash Sable secure India their third gold medal as he finished first in 3000M steeplechase event. Sable clocked timing of 8:20.92 to become the Asian Champion. Over 60 Indian athletes are competing at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, Republic of Korea, from May 27 to 31. Neeraj Chopra to Skip as Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji Lead Indian Contingent at Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Avinash Sable Wins Gold Medal At 3000M Steeplechase Event

THIRD GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA IN THE ASIAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS Avinash Sable is the Asian Champion as he won 🥇 in men's 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 8:20.92 Well done Sable 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NR42YXeqAR — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)