Indian long distance runner Gulveer Singh, who impressed in the Asian Games and is also the Asian Athletics Champion, achieved a feat in the 3000M event in the Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix. Gulveer broke the national record and set a new as he clocked a timing of 7:34.49 mins. Despite that he finished fifth in the race as he was competing with a pack of very good and renowned athletes. The record Gulveer broke was his own. Namrata Batra Becomes First Ever Medallist For India at Wushu in World Games, Achieves Feat By Winning Silver Medal in Women's 52 KG Category.

Gulveer Singh Sets New National Record

Athletics, Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix: Gulveer Singh obliterates his own NR in the men's 3000m at the WACT🥇level meet in Budapest with a timing of 7:34.49 mins.. Placed 5th in a very strong field Incredible performance from Gulveer yet again.. 👏🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/LT0vvWXVFS — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)