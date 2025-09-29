One of the most recognised names from the world of basketball, Kevin Durant, celebrates his birthday today (September 29). Born on September 29, 1988, Durant plays for the NBA club Houston Rockets, currently, and is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Durant is also a four-time Olympic gold medallist representing the United States of America basketball team. Fans across the globe took to social media and wished the star basketball player happy birthday on this special occasion. Luka Doncic Extends Los Angeles Lakers Stay, Star Basketball Player Signs Three-Year Deal Worth USD 165 Million.

Fan Wishes Kevin Durant Happy Birthday

El 29 de septiembre de 1988, nació el basquetbolista estadounidense Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 #HappyBirthday 🏀🎁🎶🎂🎊🎉🎵🏀 pic.twitter.com/3W5OGZoEtG — SegunElCalendario (@SegunCalendario) September 29, 2025

Happy Birthday Kevin Durant

September 29th BOTD Kevin Durant (37 years old) 1988 American basketball forward (NBA C'ship, NBA Finals MVP 2017, 18 Golden State Warriors; 11 × NBA All-Star; NBA All-Star Game MVP 2012, 19; Olympic gold 2012, 16, 20), born in Washington D.C. Kevin Durant is a highly… pic.twitter.com/EP6Oa5UJhj — Dan El Captain (@Mrstanleycup) September 29, 2025

Fan Highlights Kevin Durant's Career on Special Day

Happy birthday to elite NBA Twitter troll, Kevin Durant. A future HOF'er, KD is a 2-time champ, 15-time All-Star, and 11-time All-NBA member. His trophy case includes ROY, MVP, two Finals MVPs, four scoring titles, and four Olympic gold medals. 'Durantula' forever. pic.twitter.com/TrWy898uvT — No Dunks (@NoDunksInc) September 29, 2025

Fan Wishes Happy Birthday To NBA Legend

Happy birthday to Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/0bUU34Wnmy — Tanner Nichols (@Tannernichols0) September 29, 2025

Big Birthday Props To Kevin Durant

Yo Hoopers! Mibo here, big birthday props going out to Kevin Durant today 🎂 The Slim Reaper with a scoring touch like no other! Buckets, clutch plays, and pure greatness, KD’s game is legendary. 🏀🔥#DunkCityDynasty #HappyBirthdayKD #KevinDurant #TheFlashIsBack pic.twitter.com/fAZYn3ED1o — Dunk City Dynasty Global (@citydynastyglo) September 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)