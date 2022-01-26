Indian sports stars shared wishes for fans on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. Taking to Twitter, these star performers, who have made the country on innumerable occasions, shared their wishes on this special day in the country's heritage and history.

Proud to be an Indian!

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

'Saare jahaan se accha....'

Saare jahaan se accha, Hindustan humara 🇮🇳 A thousand salutes to our great nation. May India's prosperity and glory keep ascending always. Wishing all of you a very happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 26, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja's Wish:

Warm Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. So proud of the diversity, vibrancy and culture of our country. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 26, 2022

Mirabai Chanu's Wish:

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/1Lne7ekMVi — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 26, 2022

Good wishes to every Indian!

मेरे सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । 🇮🇳 Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MQOsIl17Wy — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 26, 2022

'Let us remember the Heritage of our country'

Today, let us remember the Heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY. — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) January 26, 2022

Cherish it!

After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2022

Aakash Chopra:

Aakash Chopra:

PR Sreejesh's Tweet:

This Republic Day let's promise to build a country that will be the ideal place to thrive for our next generation… Happy republic day .#republicday #republicdayindia #january #january26 pic.twitter.com/BfXCzj1hkc — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) January 26, 2022

Greetings To All!

This Nation is what we call our home, let's do our part to make it progress towards prosperity always. 🇮🇳 Greetings to all on the occasion of #RepublicDay. — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 26, 2022

See Ravi Dahiya's Wish:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)