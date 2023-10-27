Harmehar Singh Lally and Raiza Dhillon won the gold medal in the junior mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 on October 27. The Indian duo defeated their opponents from China in the final with the scoreline being 39-29. Both these shooters have been on the podium earlier in this edition of the Asian Shooting Championships.

Gold Medal for India's Junior Skeet Mixed Team

HARMEHAR/RAIZA WIN GOLD IN JR. SKEET MIXED TEAM AT ASIAN SHOOTING C'SHIP The pair of Harmehar Singh Lally and Raiza Dhillon win 🥇 in Jr. Skeet Mixed Team, defeating 🇨🇳 39-29. This after the 🏆 performance from Anantjeet/Darshana in the Sr. division. pic.twitter.com/uVE5gQlE3Y — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 27, 2023

