Elavenil Valarivan has won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan on Friday, August 22. The 26-year-old scored 253.6 in the women's 10m air rifle final to secure the gold medal in the event. China's Xinlu Peng bagged silver with a score of 253, while South Korea's Eunji Kwon won the bronze medal by registering a score of 231.2. This is a second gold medal for the Tamil Nadu shooter at the Asian Championships, having secured the top spot on the podium back in the 2019 edition of the competition held in Taiwan. Mehuli Ghosh, her compatriot, finished fourth after registering a score of 208.9 in the final. This was also a third gold medal for India at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025. Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze Medal in 10M Women’s Air Pistol Event at Asian Shooting Championship 2025.

Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold Medal in Women's 10 M Air Rifle Event

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan wins gold medal in 10m air rifle women's competition of 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Mehuli Ghosh finishes fourth in same event. pic.twitter.com/MZtQNnam3G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2025

Watch Elavenil Valarivan's Gold Medal Victory in Women's 10 M Air Rifle Event:

Shooting, Asian Championships: Elavenil Valarivan creates history at the 16th Asian Shooting championships in Shymkent as she secures a brilliant gold with a WR in the finals of the women's 10m AR event.. A total of 253.6 for her in the finals! Well done Ela.. 👏🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/2Ay9zYNlN1 — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 22, 2025

