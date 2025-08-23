Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan on August 23. The Indian duo faced China's Peng and Lu in the final and came out on top with a 17-11 victory. This is a second gold medal for Elavenil Valarivan, who, a day ago, had secured victory in the women's 10m air rifle event. India's senior shooting team has won four gold medals so far in the 16th edition of the Asian Shooting Championship. Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta and Kiran Jadhav's 10m air rifle team gold and Anantjeet Singh Naruka's skeet gold are the other two gold medals for India's senior shooting team at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025. Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 10 M Air Rifle Event at Asian Shooting Championship 2025, Mehuli Ghosh Finishes Fourth.

Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta Win Gold Medal

Indian shooters Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/Iah9Fhc3Zg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)