Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continues to deliver in the Asian Shooting Championships as he defends his gold medal from the 2023 edition at Changwon by winning in the 50 M Air Rifle Three-Position event of the 2025 edition in Shymkent. Aishwary led from the prone series and despite getting a tough challenge from Wenyu Zhao, he held his composure. Aishwary registered a score of 462.5 in the final and shot a 10 pointer in his last attempt to edge past Zhao.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold Medal In Asian Shooting Championships

NEWS FLASH: GOLD medal for India 🔥 Aishwary Pratap wins GOLD medal in 50m Rifle 3P event at Asian Shooting Championships. #ASC2025 pic.twitter.com/dhE3izpb9o — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 24, 2025

